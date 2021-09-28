TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire leveled three square miles, leaving 100,000 homeless and more than 300 dead.
In 1945, President Harry Truman announced that the United States would share its knowledge of the atomic bomb exclusively with Britain and Canada.
In 2005, an earthquake on the border of India and Pakistan killed more than 75,000 people and left 3 million homeless.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Otto Heinrich Warburg (1883-1970), physiologist/physician; Frank Herbert (1920-1986), author; Harvey Pekar (1939-2010), writer; Jesse Jackson (1941- ), civil rights leader; Chevy Chase (1943- ), comedian/actor; R.L. Stine (1943- ), children's author; Sigourney Weaver (1949- ), actress; Darrell Hammond (1955- ), actor/comedian; Matt Damon (1970- ), actor; Nick Cannon (1980- ), actor/TV personality; Bruno Mars (1985- ), singer; Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. (1993- ), race car driver; Bella Thorne (1997- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire, a fire in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, (about 250 miles outside of Chicago) destroyed the town and claimed more than 1,200 lives.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1956, the New York Yankees' Don Larsen pitched the first and only perfect World Series game, against the Brooklyn Dodgers.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I feel, as a songwriter, it's one of the hardest things to do -- to sit down and say how you feel." -- Bruno Mars
TODAY'S NUMBER: $28.7 billion -- estimated cost (in 2021 dollars) of the Manhattan Project, which developed the first atomic bombs, through August 1945.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 6) and first quarter moon (Oct. 12).
