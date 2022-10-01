TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1896, The Wall Street Journal began publishing what is known today as the Dow Jones Industrial Average as a daily feature.
In 1985, the cruise ship Achille Lauro was hijacked in the Mediterranean by Palestinian terrorists.
In 1996, Fox News Channel was launched on cable TV.
In 2001, the United States and Great Britain began air strikes against strategic targets in Afghanistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Niels Bohr (1885-1962), physicist; Elijah Muhammad (1897-1975), spiritual/political leader; June Allyson (1917-2006), actress; Al Martino (1927-2009), singer/actor; Desmond Tutu (1931-2021), archbishop/Nobel laureate; Thomas Keneally (1935- ), novelist; John Mellencamp (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Vladimir Putin (1952- ), Russian politician; Yo-Yo Ma (1955- ), cellist; Simon Cowell (1959- ), record executive/TV personality; Thom Yorke (1968- ), musician; Charles Woodson (1976- ), football player; Lewis Capaldi (1996- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The first photographs of the far side of the moon were transmitted by the Soviet probe Luna 3 on this day in 1959.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, running back Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears broke Jim Brown's career-rushing record of 12,312 yards during a 20-7 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world." -- Desmond Tutu
TODAY'S NUMBER: 222 -- points scored by the Georgia Tech Engineers in a football game played on this day in 1916. Their opponents, the Cumberland College Bulldogs, were shut out. The final score of 222-0 marked the most lopsided game in college football history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 2) and full moon (Oct. 9).
