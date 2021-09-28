TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1927, "The Jazz Singer," the first feature-length motion picture with synchronized dialogue, premiered in New York City.
In 1973, Egypt and Syria attacked Israel on Yom Kippur.
In 1981, Egyptian president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Anwar Sadat was assassinated.
In 2000, Serbian and Yugoslavian president Slobodan Milosevic, who had been indicted by the United Nations in 1999 for crimes against humanity, resigned.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jenny Lind (1820-1887), opera singer; George Westinghouse (1846-1914), engineer/inventor; Le Corbusier (1887-1965), architect; Helen Wills Moody (1905-1998), tennis player; Carole Lombard (1908-1942), actress; Thor Heyerdahl (1914-2002), explorer; Tony Dungy (1955- ), football coach; Elisabeth Shue (1963- ), actress; Ioan Gruffudd (1973- ), actor; Jeremy Sisto (1974- ), actor; Ricky Hatton (1978- ), boxer; Olivia Thirlby (1986- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: George Westinghouse formed more than 60 companies to market his inventions, which were collectively estimated to have been worth $120 million in 1900.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1926, Babe Ruth hit three home runs in Game 4 of the World Series, setting a record that still stands and leading the New York Yankees to a 10-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "In my experience, it is rarer to find a really happy person in a circle of millionaires than among vagabonds." -- Thor Heyerdahl
TODAY'S NUMBER: 46,505 -- total miles traveled by author/explorer Jason Lewis during the first human-powered circumnavigation of the world on record, which began in 1994 and was completed on this day in 2007.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Oct. 6).
