TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1535, the complete English translation of the Bible was printed for the first time.
In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
In 1958, trans-Atlantic passenger jet service began with commercial flights between New York and London.
In 1965, Pope Paul VI became the first reigning pontiff to visit the United States.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Rutherford B. Hayes (1822-1893), 19th U.S. president; Edward Stratemeyer (1862-1930), children's author; Buster Keaton (1895-1966), comedian/filmmaker; Charlton Heston (1923-2008), actor; Jackie Collins (1937-2015), author; Anne Rice (1941-2021), author; Tony La Russa (1944- ), baseball manager; Susan Sarandon (1946- ), actress; Christoph Waltz (1956- ), actor; Liev Schreiber (1967- ), actor; Alicia Silverstone (1976- ), actress; Derrick Rose (1988- ), basketball player; Dakota Johnson (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The longest regularly scheduled nonstop passenger flight in the world is Singapore Airlines Flight 23, which departs from Changi Airport in Singapore for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York with a scheduled length of 18 hours 50 minutes.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2021, Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. became the second African American driver (and first in the modern era) to win a race in NASCAR's premier division.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "To vote is like the payment of a debt, a duty never to be neglected, if its performance is possible." -- Rutherford B. Hayes
TODAY'S NUMBER: 184 -- weight (in pounds) of Sputnik, according to Soviet news agency TASS on the day of its launch.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 2) and full moon (Oct. 9).
