TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1890, an act of Congress established Yosemite National Park in California.
In 1949, Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong declared the People's Republic of China at a ceremony in Beijing.
In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the "Thrilla in Manila" boxing match in the Philippines.
In 2017, a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas resulted in 58 deaths and more than 800 wounded.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Helio Gracie (1913-2009), martial artist; Walter Matthau (1920-2000), actor; Jimmy Carter (1924- ), 39th U.S. president; William Rehnquist (1924-2005), United States chief justice; Tom Bosley (1927-2010), actor; Richard Harris (1930-2002), actor; Julie Andrews (1935- ), actress; Rod Carew (1945- ), baseball player; Tim O'Brien (1946- ), author; Esai Morales (1962- ), actor; Mark McGwire (1963- ), baseball player; Zach Galifianakis (1969- ), actor/comedian; Rupert Friend (1981- ), actor; Brie Larson (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1957, the first paper currency bearing the U.S. motto "In God We Trust" entered circulation.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1961, Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, breaking the single-season record that had been held by Babe Ruth since 1927.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I often sit back and think, 'I wish I'd done that,' and find out later that I already have." -- Richard Harris
TODAY'S NUMBER: $3.50 -- adult ticket price at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, when it opened on this day in 1971. The one-day ticket price (age 10 and up) in 2021 is $109.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 28) and new moon (Oct. 6).
