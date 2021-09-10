TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, the British hanged 21-year-old teacher/soldier Nathan Hale as a spy.

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, making all slaves in seceding states free as of Jan. 1, 1863.

In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived a second assassination attempt in three weeks when his would-be assassin was thwarted by a bystander within a group of onlookers in San Francisco.

In 1980, Iraq invaded disputed territory in the Persian Gulf, officially beginning an eight-year war with Iran.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Faraday (1791-1867), scientist; Charles Brenton Huggins (1901-1997), physician; Tommy Lasorda (1927-2021), baseball player/manager; Eugene Roche (1928-2004), actor; David Stern (1942-2020), NBA commissioner; Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. (1951- ), publisher; Andrea Bocelli (1958- ), singer-songwriter; Joan Jett (1958- ), singer-songwriter; Bonnie Hunt (1961- ), actress; Tom Felton (1987- ), actor; Carlos Correa (1994- ), baseball player

TODAY'S FACT: The first issue of National Geographic was published on this day in 1888.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, San Francisco Giants center fielder Willie Mays hit his 600th career home run in a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Listen, if you start worrying about the people in the stands, before too long you're up in the stands with them." -- Tommy Lasorda

TODAY'S NUMBER: $990,445 -- purse (then the largest in the history of boxing) that Gene Tunney won for defending his heavyweight title against Jack Dempsey in the infamous "Long Count" bout held on this date in 1927.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 20) and last quarter moon (Sept. 28).

