TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1920, the explosion of a bomb on Wall Street killed more than 30 people and injured hundreds of others.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Selective Training and Service Act, authorizing the military draft.
In 1974, President Gerald Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam War deserters and draft evaders.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Arp (1886-1966), artist; H.A. Rey (1898-1977), children's author/illustrator; Lauren Bacall (1924-2014), actress; B.B. King (1925-2015), musician; Peter Falk (1927-2011), actor; Ed Begley Jr. (1949- ), actor; Henry Louis Gates Jr. (1950- ), author/academic; Mickey Rourke (1952- ), actor; David Copperfield (1956- ), magician; Marc Anthony (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Amy Poehler (1971- ), actress; Alexis Bledel (1981- ), actress; Nick Jonas (1992- ), singer/musician.
TODAY'S FACT: German-born Jewish authors Margret and H.A. Rey fled Paris by bicycle in June 1940, the manuscript for what would become "Curious George" in tow, just before the city fell to Nazi Germany.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Sugar Ray Leonard unified boxing's welterweight title by knocking out Tommy Hearns in the 14th round of a bout in an outdoor arena at the Caesar's Palace casino in Las Vegas.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "After the day is gone we shall go out, breathe deeply, and look up -- and there the stars will be, unchanged, unchangeable." - H.A. Rey, "The Stars: A New Way To See Them"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 342 -- one-night stand gigs performed by blues legend B.B. King and his band in 1956.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 13) and full moon (Sept. 20).
