TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, the Continental Congress officially changed the name of the "United Colonies" to the "United States" of America.
In 1791, the capital of the United States was named Washington, D.C., after President George Washington.
In 1850, California was admitted as the 31st U.S. state.
In 1893, Esther Cleveland, second child of President Grover Cleveland and first lady Frances, became the only child of a president to be born in the White House.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show."
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Leo Tolstoy (1828-1910), author; Harland David "Colonel" Sanders (1890-1980), businessman; Cliff Robertson (1923-2011), actor; Otis Redding (1941-1967), singer-songwriter; Joe Theismann (1949- ), sportscaster/football player; Hugh Grant (1960- ), actor; Bob Stoops (1960- ), football coach; Adam Sandler (1966- ), comedian/actor; Eric Stonestreet (1971- ), actor; Michael Buble (1975- ), singer; Michelle Williams (1980- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: California did not go through a formal period as a U.S. territory. It quickly achieved the 60,000 residents required for statehood, due to the Gold Rush.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1965, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "All the variety, all the charm, all the beauty of life is made up of light and shadow." -- Leo Tolstoy, "Anna Karenina"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 230.8 million -- albums certified sold by Elvis Presley, making him second only to the Beatles (289.6 million) as the greatest-selling artist of all time.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 3) and full moon (Sept. 10).
