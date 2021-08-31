TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1664, New Amsterdam became New York as the Dutch surrendered Manhattan and surrounding land to the British.

In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a massive hurricane.

In 1966, the "Star Trek" TV series premiered on NBC.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford pardoned former president Richard Nixon for any crimes he might have committed in office.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Claude Pepper (1900-1989), U.S. senator; Sid Caesar (1922-2014), comedian/actor; Grace Metalious (1924-1964), author; Peter Sellers (1925-1980), comedian/actor; Patsy Cline (1932-1963), singer-songwriter; Bernie Sanders (1941- ), politician; Ruby Bridges (1954- ), civil rights activist; Aimee Mann (1960- ), singer-songwriter; Martin Freeman (1971- ), actor; Pink (1979- ), singer-songwriter; Wiz Khalifa (1987- ), rapper; Avicii (1989-2018), DJ/record producer; Gaten Matarazzo (2002- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: More than 8,000 people are estimated to have died in the 1900 Galveston hurricane, making it the deadliest natural disaster in American history.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1998, Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals hit his 62nd home run of the season, breaking the record held by Roger Maris since 1961. In January 2010, McGwire admitted that he used steroids during the 1998 season.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Evil isn't prejudiced. It doesn't care what you look like; it just wants a place to rest. It's up to you whether you give it that place." -- Ruby Bridges

TODAY'S NUMBER: 492 -- approximate mean diameter (in meters) of 101955 Bennu, an asteroid currently orbited by NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, launched on this day in 2016. The mission's goal is to obtain samples of the asteroid and return them to Earth in 2023.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 6) and first quarter moon (Sept. 13).

