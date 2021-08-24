TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1783, the signing of the Treaty of Paris officially ended the Revolutionary War.
In 1838, abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass escaped slavery in Baltimore.
In 1939, France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia declared war on Germany in response to the country's invasion of Poland.
In 2004, a three-day hostage situation at a school in Beslan, Russia, ended with a gun battle that killed more than 300 people, including 186 children.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Louis Sullivan (1856-1924), architect; Ferdinand Porsche (1875-1951), automotive engineer; Kitty Carlisle (1910-2007), actress; Alan Ladd (1913-1964), actor; Mort Walker (1923-2018), cartoonist; Eileen Brennan (1932-2013), actress; Malcolm Gladwell (1963- ), journalist/author; Charlie Sheen (1965- ), actor; Jevon Kearse (1976- ), football player; Jennie Finch (1980- ), softball player; Shaun White (1986- ), snowboarder/skateboarder.
TODAY'S FACT: Ferdinand Porsche, founder of the automobile company of the same name, designed the first hybrid gasoline-electric car. Known as the Lohner-Porsche Mixte Hybrid, the car went into production in 1900.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1950, Guiseppe "Nino" Farina won the Italian Grand Prix to become the first Formula One World Drivers champion.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Hard work is a prison sentence only if it does not have meaning." -- Malcolm Gladwell, "Outliers: The Story of Success"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4,435 -- U.S. service members killed in battle during the Revolutionary War, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 30) and new moon (Sept. 6).
