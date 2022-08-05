TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first English child born in the Americas.
In 1590, Roanoke Island governor John White returned from a supply trip to England to find the colony deserted.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, extending the right to vote to women.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia made landfall near Galveston, Texas, eventually causing 20 deaths and more than $1 billion in damage.
In 2008, Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf resigned under threat of impeachment.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Meriwether Lewis (1774-1809), explorer; Shelley Winters (1920-2006), actress; Rosalynn Carter (1927- ), first lady; Roberto Clemente (1934-1972), baseball player; Robert Redford (1936- ), actor/director; Patrick Swayze (1952-2009), actor; Denis Leary (1957- ), actor/comedian; Madeleine Stowe (1958- ), actress; Edward Norton (1969- ), actor/director; Kaitlin Olson (1975- ), actress; Andy Samberg (1978- ), actor/comedian; Bart Scott (1980- ), football player/radio personality; Miesha Tate (1986- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY'S FACT: In the 2016 presidential election, 54 percent of women voters voted for Hillary Clinton, while only 41 percent voted for Donald Trump. Female voters made up 53 percent of the electorate.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, Larry Bird announced his retirement from the NBA after 13 seasons.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you don't accept failure as a possibility, you don't set high goals, you don't branch out, you don't try -- you don't take the risk." -- Rosalynn Carter
TODAY'S NUMBER: 100,000 -- copies of Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel "Lolita" that were sold in the first three weeks after its U.S. publication on this day in 1958.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Aug. 18).
