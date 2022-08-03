TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1821, Missouri was admitted as the 24th U.S. state.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act Amendments of 1949, which established a consolidated Department of Defense.
In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz of Yonkers, New York, was arrested for the "Son of Sam" killings that left six dead.
In 2006, British authorities arrested 24 people suspected of plotting attacks on airplanes with liquid bombs smuggled in shampoo and water bottles.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Herbert Hoover (1874-1964), 31st U.S. president; Charles Darrow (1889-1967), Monopoly game inventor; Jack Haley (1898-1979), actor; Jimmy Dean (1928-2010), singer/actor/entrepreneur; Eddie Fisher (1928-2010), singer; Rosanna Arquette (1959- ), actress; Antonio Banderas (1960- ), actor; Suzanne Collins (1962- ), author; Gus Johnson (1967- ), sportscaster; Justin Theroux (1971- ), actor/screenwriter; Angie Harmon (1972- ), actress; Kylie Jenner (1997- ), TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: The Smithsonian Institution, officially chartered by Congress on this day in 1846, estimates that about 99% of its collection is in storage rather than on display.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Pete Rose got the 3,631st hit of his career, breaking the National League record for career hits held by Stan Musial.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It takes ten times as long to put yourself back together as it does to fall apart." -- Suzanne Collins, "Mockingjay"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $778 billion -- estimated Department of Defense budget for the 2022 fiscal year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 5) and full moon (Aug. 11).
