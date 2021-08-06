TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1821, Missouri was admitted as the 24th U.S. state.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which established a consolidated Department of Defense.
In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz of Yonkers, New York, was arrested for the "Son of Sam" killings that left six dead.
In 2006, British authorities arrested 24 people suspected of plotting attacks on airplanes with liquid bombs smuggled in shampoo and water bottles.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Herbert Hoover (1874-1964), 31st U.S. president; Charles Darrow (1889-1967), Monopoly game inventor; Jack Haley (1898-1979), actor; Jimmy Dean (1928-2010), singer/actor/entrepreneur; Eddie Fisher (1928-2010), singer; Rosanna Arquette (1959- ), actress; Antonio Banderas (1960- ), actor; Suzanne Collins (1962- ), author; Gus Johnson (1967- ), sportscaster; Justin Theroux (1971- ), actor/screenwriter; Angie Harmon (1972- ), actress; Kylie Jenner (1997- ), TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: The Smithsonian Institution, officially chartered by Congress on this day in 1846, estimates that about 95% of its collection is in storage rather than on display.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Pete Rose got the 3,631st hit of his career, breaking the National League record for career hits held by Stan Musial.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Telling a story in a futuristic world gives you this freedom to explore things that bother you in contemporary times ... like the vast discrepancy of wealth, the power of television and how it's used to influence our lives, the possibility that the government could use hunger as a weapon, and then first and foremost to me, the issue of war." -- Suzanne Collins
TODAY'S NUMBER: $705.4 billion -- estimated Department of Defense budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 8) and first quarter moon (Aug. 15).
