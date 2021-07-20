TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1619, America's first legislative assembly met in Jamestown, Virginia.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a resolution establishing "In God We Trust" as the national motto of the United States.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Act into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon released subpoenaed White House recordings related to the Watergate cover-up.
In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from suburban Detroit.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Bronte (1818-1848), author/poet; Henry Ford (1863-1947), industrialist/automaker; Casey Stengel (1890-1975), baseball player/manager; Bud Selig (1934- ), baseball commissioner; Paul Anka (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- ), actor/former governor; Laurence Fishburne (1961- ), actor; Lisa Kudrow (1963- ), actress; Vivica A. Fox (1964- ), actress; Terry Crews (1968- ), actor; Christopher Nolan (1970- ), filmmaker; Hilary Swank (1974- ), actress; Hope Solo (1981- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: "Top of the Pops," the longest-running radio show in history at 42 years, was broadcast for the final time on BBC Two on this day in 2006.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1930, the Uruguayan national football team defeated Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The comedy of it is that if we hadn't been starving, I would never have tried acting at all. That's why I always say our struggle makes us who we are." -- Terry Crews, "Manhood: How To Be a Better Man or Just Live With One"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 13,503 -- population of the city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States Census of 1790; the population was estimated at 575,584 in 2020. The city was founded on this day in 1729.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 23) and last quarter moon (July 31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.