TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1799, French Lieutenant Pierre-Francois Bouchard found the Rosetta Stone in Rosetta, Egypt.

In 1903, Ford Motor Co. took its first order, a Model A automobile for a dentist in Chicago, Illinois.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced his intent to visit China in search of a "normalization of relations."

In 2002, "American Taliban" John Walker Lindh pleaded guilty to having fought as a soldier with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

In 2006, the social media platform Twitter was launched.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669), painter; Clement Clarke Moore (1779-1863), author/poet; St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917), founder of charitable religious order; Clive Cussler (1931-2020), author; Vivian Malone Jones (1942-2005), civil rights activist; Linda Ronstadt (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Arianna Huffington (1950- ), internet publisher; Jesse Ventura (1951- ), wrestler/former governor; Forest Whitaker (1961- ), actor; Adam Savage (1967- ), designer/TV personality; Damian Lillard (1990- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: The Nintendo Entertainment System debuted in Japan on this day in 1983.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2007, the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team became the first professional sports franchise to record its 10,000th loss.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The difference between screwing around and science is writing it down." -- Adam Savage

TODAY'S NUMBER: $850 -- price of the first automobile sold by Ford Motor Co.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 13) and last quarter moon (July 20).

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In