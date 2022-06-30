TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, the French Revolution began with the storming of the Bastille in Paris.
In 1881, infamous outlaw Billy the Kid was shot to death by Sheriff Pat Garrett near Fort Sumner in New Mexico.
In 1965, NASA's Mariner 4 began its flyby of Mars, taking the first close-up photos of the planet.
In 2015, NASA's New Horizons probe became the first spacecraft to explore Pluto.
In 2016, a truck was driven into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France, killing 86 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gustav Klimt (1862-1918), painter; Woody Guthrie (1912-1967), singer-songwriter/musician; Gerald Ford (1913-2006), 38th U.S. president; Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007), screenwriter/director; Harry Dean Stanton (1926-2017), actor; Rosey Grier (1932- ), football player/actor; Jane Lynch (1960- ), actress; Matthew Fox (1966- ), actor; Brian Selznick (1966- ), writer/illustrator; Darrelle Revis (1985- ), football player; Conor McGregor (1988- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY'S FACT: NASA's New Horizons probe is currently nearly 5 billion miles from Earth, traveling at 32,000 mph through the Kuiper Belt.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 79-61 to win the first WNBA All-Star Game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If a day goes by that don't change some of your old notions for new ones, that is just about like trying to milk a dead cow." -- Woody Guthrie
TODAY'S NUMBER: $192.7 million -- total price fetched for four paintings by Gustav Klimt at a Christie's auction in 2006.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 13) and last quarter moon (July 20).
