TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was published for the first time.
In 1932, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to its lowest point of the Great Depression, at 41.22.
In 1947, news outlets reported a UFO crash near an army airfield in Roswell, New Mexico.
In 1994, Kim Jong Il began to assume leadership of North Korea upon the death of his father, Kim Il-sung.
In 2011, the space shuttle Atlantis began the last NASA space shuttle mission.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Pemberton (1831-1888), chemist/Coca-Cola inventor; John D. Rockefeller (1839-1937), entrepreneur; Hugo Boss (1885-1948), fashion designer; Nelson A. Rockefeller (1908-1979), New York governor/U.S. vice president; Jeffrey Tambor (1944- ), actor; Ruby Sales (1948- ), civil rights activist; Wolfgang Puck (1949- ), chef; Anjelica Huston (1951- ), actress; Kevin Bacon (1958- ), actor; Toby Keith (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Beck (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Milo Ventimiglia (1977- ), actor; Jaden Smith (1998- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Between 1855 and 1934, John D. Rockefeller donated $530.9 million to charitable causes.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1889, boxing's last bare-knuckle championship match was fought. John L. Sullivan defeated Jake Kilrain in a 75-round bout that lasted two hours and 16 minutes.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "We will not be free until we've all been redeemed from unredemptive anger." -- Ruby Sales
TODAY'S NUMBER: 68,000 -- women currently serving in the U.S. Air Force. The USAF accepted its first female recruits into the Women in the Air Force program on this day in 1948.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 1) and new moon (July 9).
