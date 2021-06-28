TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1785, Congress chose the dollar as the monetary unit of the United States.
In 1854, the Republican Party was formally launched at a convention in Jackson, Michigan.
In 1885, Louis Pasteur successfully tested his rabies vaccine on a boy who had been bitten by a rabid dog.
In 1892, 16 people were killed during fighting between guards and striking steelworkers at a Carnegie Steel Co. plant in Homestead, Pennsylvania.
In 1942, diarist Anne Frank and her family went into hiding in a "secret annex" in a warehouse in Amsterdam.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), painter; Nancy Reagan (1921-2016), actress/first lady; Merv Griffin (1925-2007), TV personality; Janet Leigh (1927-2004), actress; Tenzin Gyatso (1935- ), 14th Dalai Lama; Ned Beatty (1937-2021), actor; George W. Bush (1946- ), 43rd U.S. president; Sylvester Stallone (1946- ), actor; Geoffrey Rush (1951- ), actor; Brian Posehn (1966- ), actor/comedian; 50 Cent (1975- ), rapper; Kevin Hart (1979- ), actor/comedian; Pau Gasol (1980- ), basketball player; Manny Machado (1992- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Future Beatles bandmates John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time at a fair in Liverpool, England, on this date in 1957.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Althea Gibson became the first Black athlete to win a tennis title at Wimbledon.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Laughter heals all wounds, and that's one thing that everybody shares. No matter what you're going through, it makes you forget about your problems. I think the world should keep laughing." -- Kevin Hart
TODAY'S NUMBER: 49,200 -- fans in attendance at Major League Baseball's first All-Star Game, held on this day in 1933 at Comiskey Park in Chicago. The American League defeated the National League by a score of 4-2.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 1) and new moon (July 9).
