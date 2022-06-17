TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1839, a group of 53 Mende captives revolted and took control of the slave ship Amistad.
In 1881, lawyer Charles Guiteau shot President James Garfield, who died from his wounds 10 weeks later.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, outlawing major forms of discrimination.
In 2002, Steve Fossett completed the first nonstop solo hot air balloon flight around the world.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hermann Hesse (1877-1962), author; Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), Supreme Court justice; Pierre Cardin (1922-2020), fashion designer; Medgar Evers (1925-1963), civil rights activist; Richard Petty (1937- ), NASCAR driver; Larry David (1947- ), writer/actor; Jose Canseco (1964- ), baseball player; Johnny Weir (1984- ), figure skater; Lindsay Lohan (1986- ), actress; Alex Morgan (1989- ), soccer player; Margot Robbie (1990- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The first zeppelin airship, which made its debut flight over Lake Constance, Germany, on this day in 1900, was 420 feet long and powered by a 16-horsepower engine.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2002, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers by a score of 17-9. Each team hit six home runs, setting a major-league record of 12 in a single game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you hate a person, you hate something in him that is part of yourself. What isn't part of ourselves doesn't disturb us." -- Hermann Hesse, "Demian: The Story of Emil Sinclair's Youth"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 10,593 -- Walmart stores (including Walmart U.S., Sam's Club and Walmart International) worldwide, as of June 2022. The first Walmart store opened in Rogers, Arkansas, on this day in 1962.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 28) and first quarter moon (July 6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.