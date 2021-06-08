TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, with the arrival of federal troops, slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom. The day is celebrated as the holiday Juneteenth.
In 1934, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was created.
In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved after a lengthy filibuster in the Senate.
In 1978, Jim Davis' "Garfield" comic strip made its debut.
In 1991, the last Soviet troops left Hungary after 45 years of occupation.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), philosopher/scientist; Moe Howard (1897-1975), actor; Lou Gehrig (1903-1941), baseball player; Lester Flatt (1914-1979), bluegrass guitarist; Salman Rushdie (1947- ), author; Phylicia Rashad (1948- ), actress; Kathleen Turner (1954- ), actress; Paula Abdul (1962- ), singer/TV personality; Boris Johnson (1964- ), British prime minister; Dirk Nowitzki (1978- ), basketball player; Zoe Saldana (1978- ), actress; Macklemore (1983- ), rapper; Paul Dano (1984- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Juneteenth has been celebrated as an official state holiday in Texas since 1980.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1846, the New York Nine defeated the New York Knickerbockers by a score of 23-1 at Elysian Fields in Hoboken, New Jersey. The game is widely regarded as the first officially recorded baseball game under codified rules in the United States.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't want to look back and be like, 'You had it all, and you weren't even present for it. You weren't able to enjoy it.' I want to be here, be now and be grateful." -- Macklemore
TODAY'S NUMBER: 83 -- days for which senators in opposition to the 1964 Civil Rights Act filibustered the bill.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 17) and full moon (June 24).
