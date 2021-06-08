TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, Arkansas was admitted as the 25th U.S. state.
In 1846, Britain and the United States settled the boundary dispute between the U.S. and Canada in the Pacific Northwest.
In 1877, Henry Ossian Flipper became the first African American cadet to graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
In 1864, Arlington National Cemetery was established.
In 1994, Israel and the Vatican established formal diplomatic relations.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), composer/pianist; Mario Cuomo (1932-2015), politician; Waylon Jennings (1937-2002), singer-songwriter; Mike Holmgren (1948- ), football coach/executive; Jim Belushi (1954- ), actor; Helen Hunt (1963- ), actress; Courteney Cox (1964- ), actress; Ice Cube (1969- ), rapper/actor; Leah Remini (1970- ), actress; Andy Pettitte (1972- ), baseball player; Neil Patrick Harris (1973- ), actor; Tim Lincecum (1984- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Excluding 1,538 miles in Alaska, the U.S.-Canada border is 3,987 miles long.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1928, baseball great Ty Cobb stole home plate for his 54th and last time, establishing a major league record that still stands.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Truth is the ultimate power. When the truth comes around, all the lies have to run and hide." -- Ice Cube
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- U.S. presidents buried at Arlington National Cemetery (William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy).
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (June 10) and first quarter moon (June 17).
