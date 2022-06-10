TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the U.S. Army was established.
In 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the national flag.
In 1900, Hawaii became a territory of the United States.
In 1982, Argentine troops surrendered their last stronghold in the Falkland Islands to the British, ending the Falklands War.
In 2007, Palestine's Fatah-Hamas unity government was dissolved after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), author; Alois Alzheimer (1864-1915), physician; Burl Ives (1909-1995), singer/actor; Ernesto "Che" Guevara (1928-1967), revolutionary leader; Donald Trump (1946- ), 45th U.S. president; Pat Summitt (1952-2016), basketball coach; Boy George (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Faizon Love (1968- ), actor/comedian; Steffi Graf (1969- ), tennis player; Diablo Cody (1978- ), screenwriter; Kevin McHale (1988- ), singer/actor; Lucy Hale (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The highest rank in the Army, General of the Armies, was created for John Pershing in 1919. The rank was awarded posthumously to George Washington in 1976.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, earning the franchise's 10th NBA Championship.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Any mind that is capable of real sorrow is capable of good." -- Harriet Beecher Stowe, "Uncle Tom's Cabin"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,668 -- billionaires in the world, according to a Forbes report from April 2022. The billionaires on the list have a combined net worth of $12.7 trillion.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (June 14).
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.