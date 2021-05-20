TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1912, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to pass a minimum wage law.
In 1917, the first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.
In 1942, the Battle of Midway began as the Japanese navy launched a raid on Midway Island.
In 1989, Chinese government troops and tanks crushed a massive demonstration of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
In 1998, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Merrill (1917-2004), opera singer; Dennis Weaver (1924-2006), actor; Ruth Westheimer (1928- ), therapist/media personality; Bruce Dern (1936- ), actor; Mortimer B. Zuckerman (1937- ), publisher/real estate executive; Michelle Phillips (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Keith David (1956- ), actor; John Hockenberry (1956- ), journalist/author; Noah Wyle (1971- ), actor; Rob Huebel (1972- ), actor/comedian; Russell Brand (1975- ), comedian/actor; Angelina Jolie (1975- ), actress; T.J. Miller (1981- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The AFL-CIO estimates that union members earn 27% higher wages than their nonunion counterparts.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1927, the United States won golf's first-ever Ryder Cup at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "All human beings have bodies that define their existence and which can veto the best-laid plans of the mind and soul." -- Jon Hockenberry, "Moving Violations"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Pulitzer Prizes normally awarded each year. Online-only news organizations were eligible for 14 journalism prizes for the first time in 2009.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 2) and new moon (June 10).
