TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas.
In 1868, the Senate failed for the second time by only one vote to convict President Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, resulting in his acquittal.
In 1923, the first 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race began near the town of Le Mans, France.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton renewed China's Most Favored Nation trade status.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Al Jolson (1886-1950), singer/actor; Dorothea Lange (1895-1965), photographer; John Wayne (1907-1979), actor; Peggy Lee (1920-2002), singer-songwriter/actor; Miles Davis (1926-1991), jazz musician; Stevie Nicks (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Pam Grier (1949- ), actress; Sally Ride (1951-2012), astronaut; Lenny Kravitz (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Helena Bonham Carter (1966- ), actress; Matt Stone (1971- ), screenwriter/TV producer; Lauryn Hill (1975- ), singer-songwriter; Ben Zobrist (1981- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Only two U.S. presidents in history went on to serve in Congress after having held the nation's highest office: John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1959, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Harvey Haddix pitched what would have been the longest perfect game in history -- 12 innings -- only to lose 1-0 in the 13th.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I had to confront my fears and master my every demonic thought about inferiority, insecurity or the fear of being Black, young and gifted in this Western culture." -- Lauryn Hill
TODAY'S NUMBER: 28,231 -- parole passes given to Confederate soldiers by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant after their 1865 surrender at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (May 26).
