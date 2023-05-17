TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, 24 brokers and merchants signed the Buttonwood Agreement, forming what would become the New York Stock Exchange.
In 1954, the Supreme Court, in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, ruled unanimously that racial segregation in public schools is unconstitutional.
In 1973, televised Senate hearings began in the Watergate scandal.
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriages.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horace Elgin Dodge (1868-1920), automobile manufacturer; Dennis Hopper (1936-2010), actor; Bill Paxton (1955-2017), actor; Sugar Ray Leonard (1956- ), boxer; Bob Saget (1956-2022), actor/comedian; Jim Nantz (1959- ), sportscaster; Enya (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Craig Ferguson (1962- ), comedian/TV personality; Trent Reznor (1965- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Alistair Overeem (1980- ), martial artist/kickboxer; Tony Parker (1982- ), basketball player; Passenger (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Matt Ryan (1985- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Thurgood Marshall served as the NAACP's chief counsel in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas. He was confirmed as the first African American associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1967.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves collected his 3,000th hit, becoming the first player with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The thing about boxers is that there's respect there. You beat me, and I may not like it, but you know what, deep down inside, I respect you. And that's the code of honor." -- Sugar Ray Leonard
TODAY'S NUMBER: 911 -- length (in feet) of the USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier that was decommissioned in 1976 and intentionally sunk on this day in 2006 to create an artificial reef off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 12) and new moon (May 19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.