TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1607, the Virginia Company of London established a colony at Jamestown, Virginia.
In 1804, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark left St. Louis and set out on their historic expedition to explore the land acquired in the Louisiana Purchase.
In 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to Nazi Germany.
In 1948, the State of Israel was proclaimed during a ceremony in Tel Aviv.
In 1973, Skylab, the first American space station, was launched into orbit.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Otto Klemperer (1885-1973), conductor/composer; Bobby Darin (1936-1973), singer-songwriter/actor; George Lucas (1944- ), filmmaker; David Byrne (1952- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Robert Zemeckis (1952- ), filmmaker; Tim Roth (1961- ), actor; Cate Blanchett (1969- ), actress; Sofia Coppola (1971- ), filmmaker; Frank Gore (1983- ), football player; Amber Tamblyn (1983- ), actress; Mark Zuckerberg (1984- ), programmer/entrepreneur; Rob Gronkowski (1989- ), football player; Miranda Cosgrove (1993- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The United States paid a total of $15 million for the entire Louisiana Purchase -- a little more than $18 per square mile.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1913, Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson ended his scoreless pitching streak at 55 2/3 innings, setting a record that stood for 55 years.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sometimes it's a form of love just to talk to somebody that you have nothing in common with and still be fascinated by their presence." -- David Byrne
TODAY'S NUMBER: 108 -- Virginia Company members who set out from London to establish Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in what would become the United States.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 11) and first quarter moon (May 19).
