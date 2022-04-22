TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1847, the American Medical Association was founded in Philadelphia.
In 1915, a German U-boat sank the RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 off the coast of Ireland.
In 1945, Germany unconditionally surrendered and withdrew from World War II.
In 1998, Mercedes-Benz announced its $36 billion merger with the Chrysler Corporation.
In 2000, Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency in Russia's first democratic change of office.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Browning (1812-1889), poet/playwright; Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), composer; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), composer; Gary Cooper (1901-1961), actor; Eva Peron (1919-1952), Argentine first lady/actress; Johnny Unitas (1933-2002), football player; Tim Russert (1950-2008), journalist; Breckin Meyer (1974- ), actor; Alex Smith (1984- ), football player; Aidy Bryant (1987- ), actress/comedian; Earl Thomas (1989- ), football player; Alexander Ludwig (1992- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1977, Seattle Slew won the Kentucky Derby. The horse went on to win the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 10th horse to win the Triple Crown and the first to do so while undefeated.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1982, a jury ruled in favor of Raiders owner Al Davis in an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL, allowing Davis to move the team from Oakland, California, to Los Angeles.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When the fight begins within himself, a man's worth something." -- Robert Browning, "Bishop Blougram's Apology"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 16,024 -- height (in feet) of Puncak Jaya aka the Carstensz Pyramid, the highest summit in Indonesia. Canadian Patrick Morrow became the first person to scale the "Seven Summits" -- the highest peak on each of the seven continents -- when he reached the top of the Carstensz Pyramid on this day in 1986.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 30) and first quarter moon (May 8).
