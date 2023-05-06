TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, Oglala Lakota war leader Tasunke Witko aka Crazy Horse died in Nebraska.
In 1889, with the commencement of the Exposition Universelle in Paris, the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public for the first time since its completion in March.
In 1937, the German dirigible Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to dock in New Jersey, killing 36.
In 1994, the Channel Tunnel, an undersea rail tunnel linking England and France, was officially opened.
In 2013, three women who had gone missing between 2002 and 2004 were rescued from their kidnapper's home in Cleveland.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sigmund Freud (1856-1939), psychiatrist; Rudolph Valentino (1895-1926), actor; Orson Welles (1915-1985), actor/director; Willie Mays (1931- ), baseball player; Bob Seger (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Tony Blair (1953- ), British prime minister; George Clooney (1961- ), actor; Martin Brodeur (1972- ), hockey player; Adrianne Palicki (1983- ), actress; Gabourey Sidibe (1983- ), actress; Chris Paul (1985- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Tony Blair was the first British prime minister in more than 150 years to have a child with his wife while in office.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1954, Roger Bannister, a 25-year-old British medical student, became the first person to run a mile in less than four minutes.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Our memory has no guarantees at all, and yet we bow more often than is objectively justified to the compulsion to believe what it says." -- Sigmund Freud, "The Interpretation of Dreams"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3:43.13 -- current world record time (minutes:seconds) in the mile run, set by Moroccan runner Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 5) and last quarter moon (May 12).
