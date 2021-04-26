TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, Native American war leader Crazy Horse surrendered to U.S. troops in Nebraska.
In 1889, with the commencement of the Exposition Universelle in Paris, the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public for the first time since its completion in March.
In 1937, the German dirigible Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to dock in New Jersey, killing 36.
In 1994, the Channel Tunnel, an undersea rail tunnel linking England and France, was officially opened.
In 2013, three women who had gone missing between 2002 and 2004 were rescued from their kidnapper's home in Cleveland.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sigmund Freud (1856-1939), psychiatrist; Rudolph Valentino (1895-1926), actor; Orson Welles (1915-1985), actor/director; Willie Mays (1931- ), baseball player; Bob Seger (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Tony Blair (1953- ), British prime minister; George Clooney (1961- ), actor; Martin Brodeur (1972- ), hockey player; Adrianne Palicki (1983- ), actress; Gabourey Sidibe (1983- ), actress; Chris Paul (1985- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Tony Blair was the first British prime minister in more than 150 years to have a child with his wife while in office.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1954, Roger Bannister, a 25-year-old British medical student, became the first person to run a mile in less than four minutes.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Unexpressed emotions will never die. They are buried alive and will come forth later in uglier ways." -- Sigmund Freud
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3:43.13 -- current world record time (minutes:seconds) in the mile run, set by Moroccan runner Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 3) and new moon (May 11).
