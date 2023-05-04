TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1886, a labor demonstration in Chicago's Haymarket Square turned violent when a bomb exploded and demonstrators began rioting.
In 1959, the first Grammy Awards were held.
In 1970, Ohio National Guard members killed four students at Kent State University during an anti-war protest.
In 1979, Margaret Thatcher became the first female prime minister in British history.
In 1998, "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years in Sacramento, California.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horace Mann (1796-1859), educator; Jane Jacobs (1916-2006), author/activist; Hosni Mubarak (1928-2020), president of Egypt; Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993), actress/UNICEF ambassador; Roberta Peters (1930-2017), opera singer; Dick Dale (1937-2019), guitarist; George Will (1941- ), journalist/author; Randy Travis (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Will Arnett (1970- ), actor; Erin Andrews (1978- ), sportscaster; Lance Bass (1979- ), singer; Rory McIlroy (1989- ), golfer.
TODAY'S FACT: About 14.29 million Americans were members of a labor union in 2022.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1963, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bob Shaw set the major league record for balks in a game, with six balks in a 7-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Let us not be content to wait and see what will happen, but give us the determination to make the right things happen." -- Horace Mann
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 million -- copies of Life magazine sold in two days, when the magazine published an excerpt from Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea" on Sept. 1, 1952. Widely considered Hemingway's finest work, the novel was awarded the Pulitzer Prize on this day in 1953.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 27) and full moon (May 5).
