TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.
In 1921, West Virginia approved the first state sales tax.
In 1973, construction was completed on Chicago's Sears Tower (later renamed the Willis Tower), the tallest building in the world at the time.
In 2006, the jury in the trial of Zacarias Moussaoui, convicted of conspiracy in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, recommended a sentence of life in prison.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Niccolo Machiavelli (1469-1527), statesman/philosopher; Golda Meir (1898-1978), Israeli prime minister; Bing Crosby (1903-1977), singer/actor; Pete Seeger (1919-2014), singer-songwriter; Sugar Ray Robinson (1921-1989), boxer; James Brown (1933-2006), singer-songwriter; Frankie Valli (1934- ), singer; Greg Gumbel (1946- ), sportscaster; Amy Ryan (1968- ), actress; Bobby Cannavale (1970- ), actor; Christina Hendricks (1975- ), actress; Dule Hill (1975- ), actor; Eric Church (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Cheryl Burke (1984- ), dancer.
TODAY'S FACT: Residents of Washington, D.C., did not receive the right to vote in presidential elections until the 23rd Amendment was passed in 1961.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, Julius "Dr. J" Erving of the Philadelphia 76ers played his final game, finishing with 30,026 points, 10,525 rebounds and 5,176 assists in his professional basketball (ABA and NBA) career.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Rhythm is everything in boxing. Every move you make starts with your heart, and that's in rhythm or you're in trouble." -- Sugar Ray Robinson
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,353 -- height (in feet) of the Willis Tower Skydeck Chicago, making it the highest public viewing area in the United States.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 27) and full moon (May 5).
