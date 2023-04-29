TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1429, 17-year-old Joan of Arc led French forces in relieving the besieged city of Orleans, France.
In 1862, Union forces officially took possession of New Orleans.
In 1945, the Dachau concentration camp in Germany was liberated by U.S. troops.
In 1992, riots broke out in Los Angeles after four police officers were acquitted of using excessive force during the arrest of motorist Rodney King.
In 2011, Great Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in London.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Randolph Hearst (1863-1951), publisher/politician; Thomas Beecham (1879-1961), orchestra conductor; Duke Ellington (1899-1974), jazz musician; Dale Earnhardt (1951-2001), race car driver; Jerry Seinfeld (1954- ), comedian; Daniel Day-Lewis (1957- ), actor; Michelle Pfeiffer (1958- ), actress; Andre Agassi (1970- ), tennis player; Uma Thurman (1970- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Daniel Day-Lewis is the only actor in history to win the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role three times.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2015, the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox played the first zero-attendance Major League Baseball game. Fans were not allowed to attend due to violent protests in Baltimore.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need 10 years before you can call yourself a beginner." -- Jerry Seinfeld
TODAY'S NUMBER: 19 -- age of Joan of Arc at the time of her death.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 27) and full moon (May 5).
