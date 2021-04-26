TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, a mutiny broke out on the British trade ship Bounty.
In 1945, Italian partisans executed dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress by firing squad.
In 1952, the United States ended its occupation of Japan.
In 1965, U.S. troops began an occupation of the Dominican Republic in an effort to thwart the establishment of a communist regime.
In 1994, CIA officer and analyst Aldrich Ames pleaded guilty to spying for the Soviet Union and Russia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Monroe (1758-1831), fifth U.S. president; Lionel Barrymore (1878-1954), actor; Oskar Schindler (1908-1974), businessman; Harper Lee (1926-2016), author; Ann-Margret (1941- ), singer/actress; Bruno Kirby (1949-2006), actor; Jay Leno (1950- ), comedian/TV personality; Elena Kagan (1960- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; L'Wren Scott (1964-2014), model/fashion designer; John Daly (1966- ), golfer; Bridget Moynahan (1971- ), actress; Jorge Garcia (1973- ), actor; Penelope Cruz (1974- ), actress; Jessica Alba (1981- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Aldrich Ames made $4.6 million selling CIA secrets to the KGB from 1985 to 1993.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the U.S. Army and was stripped of his heavyweight boxing title.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "People generally see what they look for, and hear what they listen for." -- Harper Lee, "To Kill a Mockingbird"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 937 -- weeks on the Billboard 200 chart for Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon," the most for any album in history. The album debuted on the chart, then known as the Billboard Top LPs and Tapes, on this day in 1973.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 26) and last quarter moon (May 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.