TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, John Wilkes Booth, President Abraham Lincoln's assassin, was killed by Union troops in Virginia.
In 1937, German and Italian planes bombed the city of Guernica in Spain.
In 1986, a reactor ruptured at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in the Soviet Union, spreading radioactive material over much of Europe.
In 2000, Vermont Gov. Howard Dean signed the nation's first bill allowing same-sex couples to form civil unions.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Eugene Delacroix (1798-1863), artist; Frederick Law Olmsted (1822-1903), landscape architect; Ma Rainey (1886-1939), singer-songwriter; Ludwig Wittgenstein (1889-1951), philosopher; Charles Richter (1900-1985), seismologist; Bernard Malamud (1914-1986), author; I.M. Pei (1917-2019), architect; Carol Burnett (1933- ), actress/comedian; Giancarlo Esposito (1958- ), actor; Jet Li (1963- ), actor; Kevin James (1965- ), actor/comedian; Channing Tatum (1980- ), actor; Aaron Judge (1992- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The United States has 92 operational nuclear reactors, more than any other nation.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1941, the organ, now a staple at Major League Baseball stadiums, made its debut at Wrigley Field, during a game in which the Chicago Cubs lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-2.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A man will be imprisoned in a room with a door that's unlocked and opens inwards; as long as it does not occur to him to pull rather than push." -- Ludwig Wittgenstein, "Culture and Value"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 57,915 -- square miles contaminated by radioactive material from the Chernobyl disaster, an area approximately the size of Illinois.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 19) and first quarter moon (April 27).
