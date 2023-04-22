TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began at high noon as thousands of settlers were allowed into the state to claim land.
In 1954, live television broadcasting of the U.S. Senate's Army-McCarthy hearings began.
In 1970, an estimated 20 million Americans participated in nationwide demonstrations marking the first Earth Day.
In 2000, federal agents seized 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez from his relatives' house in Miami to return him to his father in Cuba.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Fielding (1707-1754), author/playwright; Immanuel Kant (1724-1804), philosopher; Vladimir Lenin (1870-1924), Soviet leader; J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), physicist; Bettie Page (1923-2008), model/actress; Aaron Spelling (1923-2006), screenwriter/producer; Glen Campbell (1936-2017), singer-songwriter; Jack Nicholson (1937- ), actor; John Waters (1946- ), filmmaker; Peter Frampton (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Jeffrey Dean Morgan (1966- ), actor; Amber Heard (1986- ), actress; Marshawn Lynch (1986- ), football player; Machine Gun Kelly (1990- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: The Senate's Army-McCarthy hearings were the first nationally televised congressional inquiry.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, former professional football player Pat Tillman was killed by friendly fire while serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Morality is not the doctrine of how we may make ourselves happy, but how we may make ourselves worthy of happiness." -- Immanuel Kant
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9.7 -- percentage of Oklahoma's population that is Native American, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 19) and first quarter moon (April 27).
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.