TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.
In 1943, an uprising began in the Warsaw ghetto in German-occupied Poland.
In 1993, a fire broke out at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, killing 76 people and ending a 51-day siege by federal and state authorities.
In 1995, a truck bomb exploded at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168.
In 2013, one Boston Marathon bombing suspect was killed in a shootout with police while the other escaped and was captured hours later in Watertown, Massachusetts.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Hughes (1900-1976), author; Eliot Ness (1903-1957), law enforcement agent; Jayne Mansfield (1933-1967), actress; Dudley Moore (1935-2002), actor; Tim Curry (1946- ), actor; Al Unser Jr. (1962- ), race car driver; Ashley Judd (1968- ), actress; James Franco (1978- ), actor; Kate Hudson (1979- ), actress; Troy Polamalu (1981- ), football player; Maria Sharapova (1987- ), tennis player.
TODAY'S FACT: More than 14% of the world's population speaks Mandarin Chinese as a first language. Approximately 5.5% of the world's population speaks English as a first language.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1897, New Yorker John J. McDermott won the first Boston Marathon with a time of 2:55:10.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Do your bit to save humanity from lapsing back into barbarity by reading all the novels you can." -- Richard Hughes
TODAY'S NUMBER: 39.1 -- seconds airborne for NASA's Ingenuity robotic helicopter on this day in 2021, as the craft made the first powered, controlled extraterrestrial flight from the surface of Mars.
