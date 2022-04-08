TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.
In 1943, an uprising began in the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Poland.
In 1993, a fire broke out at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, killing 76 people and ending a 51-day siege by federal and state authorities.
In 1995, a truck bomb exploded at the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168.
In 2013, one Boston Marathon bombing suspect was killed in a shootout with police while the other escaped and was captured hours later in Watertown, Massachusetts.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Hughes (1900-1976), author; Eliot Ness (1903-1957), law enforcement agent; Jayne Mansfield (1933-1967), actress; Dudley Moore (1935-2002), actor; Tim Curry (1946- ), actor; Al Unser Jr. (1962- ), race car driver; Ashley Judd (1968- ), actress; James Franco (1978- ), actor; Kate Hudson (1979- ), actress; Troy Polamalu (1981- ), football player; Maria Sharapova (1987- ), tennis player.
TODAY'S FACT: More than 14% of the world's population speaks Mandarin Chinese as a first language. Approximately 5.5% of the world's population speaks English as a first language.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1897, New Yorker John J. McDermott won the first Boston Marathon with a time of 2:55:10.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is a fact that it takes experience before one can realize what is a catastrophe and what is not. Children have little faculty of distinguishing between disaster and the ordinary course of their lives." -- Richard Hughes, "A High Wind in Jamaica"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 175 -- days in orbit for Salyut 1, the first space station, launched by the Soviet Union on this day in 1971.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 16) and last quarter moon (April 23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.