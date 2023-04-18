TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride, warning, "The British are coming!"
In 1906, the Great San Francisco Earthquake struck, killing an estimated 3,000 people and destroying 80% of the city.
In 1942, Lt. Col. James Doolittle led a squadron of U.S. planes in the bombing of Tokyo and other Japanese cities.
In 1983, a suicide bombing at a United States embassy left 63 dead in Beirut, Lebanon.
In 2014, an avalanche killed 16 Nepali guides on Mount Everest.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franz von Suppe (1819-1895), composer; Clarence Darrow (1857-1938), lawyer; Wendy Barrie (1912-1978), actress; James Woods (1947- ), actor; Jeff Dunham (1962- ), ventriloquist/comedian; Conan O'Brien (1963- ), TV personality; David Tennant (1971- ), actor; Eli Roth (1972- ), filmmaker; Derrick Brooks (1973- ), football player; Edgar Wright (1974- ), filmmaker; Miguel Cabrera (1983- ), baseball player; America Ferrera (1984- ), actress; Chloe Bennet (1992- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: British soldiers detained Paul Revere before he could complete his "midnight ride" from Boston to Concord, Massachusetts.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1923, Yankee Stadium, the "House That Ruth Built," opened to baseball fans in the Bronx, New York.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "As long as the world shall last there will be wrongs, and if no man objected and no man rebelled, those wrongs would last forever." -- Clarence Darrow
TODAY'S NUMBER: 0 -- climbers who summited Mount Everest during the 2015 climbing seasons, due to earthquakes in April and May, and heavy snow in October. It was the first year since 1974 that no human stood atop the mountain.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 13) and new moon (April 19).
