TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, John Wilkes Booth shot and fatally wounded President Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. Lincoln died the next day.
In 1939, John Steinbeck's "The Grapes of Wrath" was published by Viking Press.
In 1986, the United States launched airstrikes against Libya in retaliation for an April 5 bombing in West Berlin that killed two U.S. servicemen.
In 2003, the International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium announced the successful completion of the Human Genome Project.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Anne Sullivan Macy (1866-1936), educator; John Gielgud (1904-2000), actor; Rod Steiger (1925-2002), actor; Loretta Lynn (1932-2022), singer-songwriter; Julie Christie (1940- ), actress; Pete Rose (1941- ), baseball player/manager; Peter Capaldi (1958- ), actor; Greg Maddux (1966- ), baseball player; Adrien Brody (1973- ), actor; Anderson Silva (1975- ), mixed martial artist; Sarah Michelle Gellar (1977- ), actress; Rob McElhenney (1977- ), actor; Abigail Breslin (1996- ), actress; Chase Young (1999- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Research indicates that genetic heredity plays a major role in only about 5% to 10% of all cancers. The rest are caused by aging and other environmental factors.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2002, Tiger Woods won his second consecutive Masters Tournament title and third overall.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Pretty quick I learned that the fans don't give a s--- about 'controversy,' they just want real. I give 'em real." -- Loretta Lynn, "Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.25 -- weight (in pounds) of the heaviest hailstone ever recorded, which fell in the Gopalganj district of Bangladesh on this day in 1986, in a hailstorm that killed 92.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 13) and new moon (April 19).
