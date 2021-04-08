TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, John Wilkes Booth shot and fatally wounded President Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. Lincoln died the next day.
In 1939, John Steinbeck's "The Grapes of Wrath" was published by Viking Press.
In 1986, the United States launched airstrikes against Libya in retaliation for an April 5 bombing in West Berlin that killed two U.S. servicemen.
In 2003, the International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium announced the successful completion of the Human Genome Project.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Anne Sullivan Macy (1866-1936), educator; John Gielgud (1904-2000), actor; Rod Steiger (1925-2002), actor; Loretta Lynn (1932- ), singer-songwriter; Julie Christie (1940- ), actress; Pete Rose (1941- ), baseball player/manager; Peter Capaldi (1958- ), actor; Greg Maddux (1966- ), baseball player; Adrien Brody (1973- ), actor; Anderson Silva (1975- ), mixed martial artist; Sarah Michelle Gellar (1977- ), actress; Rob McElhenney (1977- ), actor; Abigail Breslin (1996- ), actress; Chase Young (1999- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Research indicates that genetic heredity plays a major role in only about 5% to 10% of all cancers. The rest are caused by aging and other environmental factors.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2002, Tiger Woods won his second consecutive Masters Tournament title and third overall.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "People seldom see the halting and painful steps by which the most insignificant success is achieved." -- Anne Sullivan Macy
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.25 -- weight (in pounds) of the heaviest hailstone ever recorded, which fell in the Gopalganj district of Bangladesh on this day in 1986, in a hailstorm that killed 92.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 11) and first quarter moon (April 20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.