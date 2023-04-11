TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1814, French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated the throne and was banished to the island of Elba.
In 1945, U.S. forces liberated the Buchenwald concentration camp.
In 1951, President Harry Truman relieved Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his command in Korea.
In 1979, Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was overthrown.
In 2006, Iran announced that it had successfully enriched uranium.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Dean Acheson (1893-1971), diplomat/statesman; Dale Messick (1906-2005), cartoonist; Oleg Cassini (1913-2006), fashion designer; Joel Grey (1932- ), actor; Louise Lasser (1939- ), actress; Hattie Gossett (1942- ), playwright/poet; Jason Varitek (1972- ), baseball player; Jennifer Esposito (1973- ), actress; Mark Teixeira (1980- ), baseball player; Joss Stone (1987- ), singer.
TODAY'S FACT: The population of Uganda is the second-youngest in the world, with a median age of 15.7 years old. Only Niger's population, with a median age of 14.8, is younger.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers became the first NHL goaltender to score a goal in the playoffs, leading the Flyers to an 8-5 victory over the Washington Capitals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I was a frustrated schoolteacher, persisting against overwhelming evidence to the contrary in the belief that the human mind could be moved by facts and reason." -- Dean Acheson, "Present at the Creation: My Years in the State Department"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3 -- Nobel Prize recipients among the prisoners freed from Buchenwald concentration camp. Union leader Leon Jouhaux was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1951, author Elie Wiesel was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986 and author Imre Kertesz received the Nobel Prize in literature in 2002.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 5) and last quarter moon (April 13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.