TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1862, Union forces under Ulysses S. Grant defeated Confederate troops in the Battle of Shiloh.
In 1948, the World Health Organization was established by the United Nations.
In 1994, civil war and ethnic genocide began in Rwanda, claiming an estimated 500,000 to 1 million lives over the next several months.
In 2022, Kentaji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the first Black female Supreme Court justice.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Wordsworth (1770-1850), poet; Will Keith Kellogg (1860-1951), Kellogg Company founder; Billie Holiday (1915-1959), singer-songwriter; Ravi Shankar (1920-2012), musician; James Garner (1928-2014), actor; Francis Ford Coppola (1939- ), filmmaker; David Frost (1939-2013), journalist/TV personality; Stan Winston (1946-2008), special effects artist; Jackie Chan (1954- ), actor; James "Buster" Douglas (1960- ), boxer; Russell Crowe (1964- ), actor; Tiki and Ronde Barber (1975- ), football players.
TODAY'S FACT: Educator Booker T. Washington was the first African American to be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp, issued on this day in 1940.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1963, at age 23, golfer Jack Nicklaus won the first of his six Masters titles.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nature never did betray / The heart that loved her." -- William Wordwsworth
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,925 -- performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "South Pacific" during its original Broadway run, which began on this day in 1949.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 5) and last quarter moon (April 13).
