TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1850, Los Angeles was incorporated as a city.
In 1949, 12 nations signed the North Atlantic Treaty, forming NATO.
In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1973, the World Trade Center was dedicated in New York City.
In 1975, Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded Microsoft in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Tris Speaker (1888-1958), baseball player; Robert Sherwood (1896-1955), playwright; Muddy Waters (1913-1983), blues musician; Maya Angelou (1928-2014), poet/author; Anthony Perkins (1932-1992), actor; Craig T. Nelson (1944- ), actor; David E. Kelley (1956- ), TV writer/producer; Hugo Weaving (1960- ), actor; Graham Norton (1963- ), TV personality; David Cross (1964- ), actor/comedian; Robert Downey Jr. (1965- ), actor; David Blaine (1973- ), magician; Heath Ledger (1979-2008), actor; Natasha Lyonne (1979- ), actress; Eric Andre (1983- ), comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: The Beatles were the first artists in history to simultaneously hold the top five positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a feat the group accomplished on this day in 1964.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1982, Wayne Gretzky of the Edmonton Oilers finished the season with 212 points. He remains the only player in NHL history to top 200 points in a season.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You are the sum total of everything you've ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot -- it's all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive." -- Maya Angelou
TODAY'S NUMBER: 32 -- days in office for William Henry Harrison, the ninth president of the United States, who died of pneumonia on this day in 1841. Harrison was the first U.S. president to die in office, and his tenure remains the shortest in U.S. presidential history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 28) and full moon (April 5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.