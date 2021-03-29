TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1855, "Border Ruffians" from Missouri invaded Kansas during the territory's first election, forcing the election of a pro-slavery legislature.
In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward completed the purchase of Alaska for $7.2 million.
In 1870, the U.S. Congress readmitted Texas to the Union.
In 1964, the TV quiz show "Jeopardy!" premiered on NBC with host Art Fleming.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot in the chest in an assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Francisco Goya (1746-1828), painter; Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), painter; John Astin (1930- ), actor; Warren Beatty (1937- ), actor/director; Eric Clapton (1945- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Paul Reiser (1957- ), actor/comedian; Piers Morgan (1965- ), TV personality; Celine Dion (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Secretariat (1970-1989), racehorse; Norah Jones (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Richard Sherman (1988- ), football player; Chris Sale (1989- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: The purchase of Alaska added 663,267 square miles to the United States for less than $11 per square mile.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, Jack Nicklaus made his debut on the Senior PGA Tour (since renamed the Champions Tour).
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I became a musician so I wouldn't have to get up at 6 in the morning." -- Norah Jones
TODAY'S NUMBER: $1,075,500 -- final sale price of a pristine copy of Detective Comics No. 27, featuring the first full appearance of Batman, at a 2010 auction. The comic book was released (with a cover price of 10 cents) on this day in 1939.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 28) and last quarter moon (April 4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.