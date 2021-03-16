TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1830, the Book of Mormon went on sale at a bookstore in Palmyra, New York.
In 1979, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
In 1997, police discovered the bodies of 39 victims of the Heaven's Gate religious cult's mass suicide in a mansion near San Diego, California.
In 1999, a Michigan jury found Dr. Jack Kevorkian guilty of second-degree murder for euthanizing a terminally ill patient.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Frost (1874-1963), poet; Viktor Frankl, (1905-1997), psychotherapist/author; Tennessee Williams (1911-1983), playwright; Sandra Day O'Connor (1930- ), former U.S. Supreme Court justice; Leonard Nimoy (1931-2015), actor; Alan Arkin (1934- ), actor; James Caan (1940- ), actor; Richard Dawkins (1941- ), biologist/author; Diana Ross (1944- ), singer; Steven Tyler (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Martin Short (1950- ), actor; John Stockton (1962- ), basketball player; Keira Knightley (1985- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The term "gerrymander" was first printed on this day in 1812 by the Boston Gazette; it described the shape of one of the election districts as redrawn in a bill signed by then-governor of Massachusetts Elbridge Gerry.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1917, the Seattle Metropolitans defeated the Montreal Canadiens 9-1 in Game 4 of the hockey championship series, becoming the first American team to win the Stanley Cup.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A poem begins as a lump in the throat, a sense of wrong, a homesickness, a lovesickness." -- Robert Frost
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1.46 million -- number of Mormons in Mexico, the country with the second-most Mormons after the United States.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 21) and full moon (March 28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.