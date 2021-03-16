TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1634, the first English colonists arrived at St. Clement's Island in Maryland to establish the settlement of St. Mary's.
In 1807, the British Parliament passed the Slave Trade Act, abolishing the slave trade in the British Empire.
In 1965, a 50-mile civil rights march led by Martin Luther King Jr., which began four days earlier in Selma, Alabama, ended in Montgomery.
In 1994, the United States withdrew its last troops from Somalia.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Bela Bartok (1881-1945), composer; Howard Cosell (1918-1995), journalist/sportscaster; Flannery O'Connor (1925-1964), author; Jim Lovell (1928- ), astronaut; Gloria Steinem (1934- ), writer/activist; Aretha Franklin (1942-2018), singer-songwriter; Elton John (1947- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Sarah Jessica Parker (1965- ), actress; Sheryl Swoopes (1971- ), basketball player; Wladimir Klitschko (1976- ), boxer; Danica Patrick (1982- ), race car driver; Ryan Lewis (1988- ), rapper/producer.
TODAY'S FACT: Percy Bysshe Shelley was expelled from the University of Oxford on this day in 1811 for publishing a pamphlet in favor of atheism.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1958, Sugar Ray Robinson defeated Carmen Basilio in a rematch, regaining the middleweight title and becoming the first boxer to win a title five times.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't deserve any credit for turning the other cheek as my tongue is always in it." -- Flannery O'Connor
TODAY'S NUMBER: 40 -- height (in feet) of the stone cross erected on St. Clement's Island in 1934 in celebration of Maryland's 300th anniversary.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 21) and full moon (March 28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.