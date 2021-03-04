TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, Italy -- excluding Rome and Venice -- was unified as a nation under King Victor Emmanuel II.
In 1905, Franklin D. Roosevelt married distant cousin Eleanor Roosevelt.
In 1950, physics researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, announced the creation of californium, the radioactive 98th element.
In 1958, the United States launched the first solar-powered satellite, the Vanguard 1.
In 1995, the FDA licensed Varivax, the first chicken pox vaccine.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Gottlieb Daimler (1834-1900), engineer/inventor; Paul Green (1894-1981), playwright; Bobby Jones (1902-1971), golfer; Bayard Rustin (1912-1987), civil rights activist; Nat King Cole (1919-1965), singer; Kurt Russell (1951- ), actor; Gary Sinise (1955- ), actor; Rob Lowe (1964- ), actor; Billy Corgan (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Mia Hamm (1972- ), soccer player; Hozier (1990- ), singer-songwriter; John Boyega (1992- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Gottlieb Daimler is credited with building the first internal combustion motorcycle in 1885.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, six Major League Baseball players, including All-Star sluggers Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, appeared before a congressional hearing on steroid use.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When an individual is protesting society's refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him." -- Bayard Rustin
TODAY'S NUMBER: 13 -- elements in the periodic table that were identified before the year A.D. 1.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 13) and first quarter moon (March 21).
