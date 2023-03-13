TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1945, U.S. military forces declared the island of Iwo Jima secure after 25 days of fighting.
In 1968, U.S. Army soldiers massacred more than 300 civilians in the My Lai village in South Vietnam.
In 1988, Lt. Col. Oliver North and Vice Adm. John Poindexter were indicted on charges of conspiracy during the Iran-Contra affair.
In 1998, mass trials began in Rwanda for roughly 125,000 suspected perpetrators of the country's 1994 genocide.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Madison (1751-1836), fourth U.S. president; Henny Youngman (1906-1998), comedian; Pat Nixon (1912-1993), U.S. first lady; Jerry Lewis (1926-2017), comedian; Daniel Patrick Moynihan (1927-2003), U.S. senator; Chuck Woolery (1941- ), game show host; Nancy Wilson (1954- ), singer-songwriter; Ozzie Newsome (1956- ), football player/executive; Patty Griffin (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Gore Verbinski (1964- ), filmmaker; Lauren Graham (1967- ), actress; Joel Embiid (1994- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: James Madison was the shortest U.S. president, at 5 feet 4 inches tall. He is estimated to have weighed 100 lbs.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1994, figure skater Tonya Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hinder the investigation into the attack on rival Olympic hopeful Nancy Kerrigan.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "My respect for Westerns have gone way, way up. It's hard and treacherous work. It's hard to find people these days who can ride horses like that and jump onto trains." -- Gore Verbinski
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,997.1 -- largest single-day point drop in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which occurred on this day in 2020.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 14) and new moon (March 21).
