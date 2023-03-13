TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1794, inventor Eli Whitney received a patent for the cotton gin.
In 1900, the Gold Standard Act was signed into law by President William McKinley.
In 1950, the Federal Bureau of Investigation instituted the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.
In 1990, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev was elected as the first (and last) president of the Soviet Union.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), composer; Arthur O'Shaughnessy (1844-1881), poet; Albert Einstein (1879-1955), physicist/Nobel Prize winner; Lee Petty (1914-2000), race car driver; Hank Ketcham (1920-2001), cartoonist; Diane Arbus (1923-1971), photographer; Michael Caine (1933- ), actor; Quincy Jones (1933- ), record producer; Wolfgang Petersen (1941-2022), filmmaker; Billy Crystal (1948- ), actor/comedian; Grace Park (1974- ), actress; Jamie Bell (1986- ), actor; Stephen Curry (1988- ), basketball player; Ansel Elgort (1994- ), actor; Simone Biles (1997- ), gymnast.
TODAY'S FACT: Of the 529 fugitives (as of January 2023) who have been on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list since its inception in 1950, only 11 were women.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, the AFL and NFL held their first common draft of college football players. The Baltimore Colts selected defensive end Bubba Smith of Michigan State with the first pick.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I never cared about money or fame, and I don't care now. I follow the groove, and money always follows." -- Quincy Jones
TODAY'S NUMBER: 80 -- number of Grammy nominations for producer Quincy Jones. Only Jay-Z and Beyonce (88 each) and Paul McCartney (81) have more.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (March 14).
