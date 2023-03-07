TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1782, Pennsylvania militiamen massacred 96 Christian Native Americans at the Moravian missionary village of Gnadenhutten, Ohio Country.
In 1917, the so-called February Revolution in Russia began with food riots and strikes in Petrograd (St. Petersburg).
In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious education in public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire" during a speech in Orlando, Florida.
In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. (1841-1935), Supreme Court justice/author; Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932), author; Alan Hale Jr. (1921-1990), actor; Cyd Charisse (1922-2008), actress/dancer; Lynn Redgrave (1943-2010), actress; Micky Dolenz (1945- ), singer/musician; Lester Holt (1959- ), journalist; Aidan Quinn (1959- ), actor; Kenny Smith (1965- ), basketball player/sportscaster; Freddie Prinze Jr. (1976- ), actor; James Van Der Beek (1977- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Around 3 million Americans (roughly 1% of the U.S. population) have Russian ancestry.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1936, the first stock car race was held in Daytona Beach, Florida.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "What I've come to know is that in life, it's not always the questions we ask, but rather our ability to hear the answers that truly enriches our understanding. Never, never stop learning. " -- Lester Holt
TODAY'S NUMBER: 49.5 million -- estimated number of American children enrolled in pre-K-12 grade public schools in the 2021-2022 school year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 7) and last quarter moon (March 14).
